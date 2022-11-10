Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

As part of a nationwide push to encourage more sustainable living, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Thursday declaring Tuesday, Nov. 15 Iowa Recycles Day.

In her proclamation, the governor noted that reducing, reusing, and recycling waste is important to “ensure a cleaner, greener state for future generations.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos