As part of a nationwide push to encourage more sustainable living, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Thursday declaring Tuesday, Nov. 15 Iowa Recycles Day.
In her proclamation, the governor noted that reducing, reusing, and recycling waste is important to “ensure a cleaner, greener state for future generations.”
Building on that theme, she wrote “on this day we renew our commitment to making environmentally conscious changes in our lives so that our children and grandchildren can live that better, cleaner future.”
With the proclamation, Iowa joins other states across the country encouraging sustainability initiatives in honor of America Recycles Day, which is also on Nov. 15. This is the only day nationally recognized to celebrating and promoting recycling in the country.
Governor Reynolds further recognized the Iowa Recycling Association and Keep Iowa Beautiful for playing leading roles in promoting the protection of Iowa’s natural resources and quality of life. Both groups applauded the governor for promoting recycling statewide.
“The Iowa Recycling Association strives to advance effective recycling by sharing resources, education, and advocacy opportunities,” said Iowa Recycling Association President Elizabeth Mackenzie. “Iowa Recycles Day moves us closer to achieving our vision where every material in the state can be reused or recycled and is put to its best use!”
“Keep Iowa Beautiful is excited to join a nationwide recycling program,” said Keep Iowa Beautiful Executive Director Andy Frantz.
“Iowa Recycling Day is an opportunity to continue our commitment to clean, strong communities across the state,” he added. “Through programs such as Hometown Pride, our commitment to assist communities as they tackle challenges related to littering, recycling, and beautification remains a top priority. We are thrilled to join Iowa Recycling Association’s call to end littering, build recycling programs, reduce waste, educate the public on sustainability issues, and make Iowa’s communities better to live.”