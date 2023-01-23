Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on the Governor’s open letter and the response of the state’s public schools to the proposed school choice legislation. Please see Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Register for the conclusion of this story.

With both the state’s House and Senate likely to begin debating the proposal this week, Governor Kim Reynolds reiterated the benefits of her Students First Act “school choice” plan in an open letter released publicly Friday afternoon.

