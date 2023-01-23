Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on the Governor’s open letter and the response of the state’s public schools to the proposed school choice legislation. Please see Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Register for the conclusion of this story.
With both the state’s House and Senate likely to begin debating the proposal this week, Governor Kim Reynolds reiterated the benefits of her Students First Act “school choice” plan in an open letter released publicly Friday afternoon.
The bill, which opponents have said would hurt state funding for public schools, would provide any Iowa student, regardless of their family’s income, nearly $7,600 annually in an Education Savings Account (ESA) should they choose to attend a private instead of a public school. Those parents with students currently attending private schools, meanwhile, could also participate, though they would be subject to some income limitations once the bill is initially passed; those income restrictions, however, would only exist for the first two years of the program.
In the letter, Gov. Reynolds emphasized her general faith in the state’s public schools while also affirming that her commitment to child education is what motivated her proposal.
“I believe in Iowa’s public schools,” the Governor’s letter began. “Kevin and I are both products of public education. It’s the choice we made for our daughters, and it’s the same path they’ve now chosen for their own children.
“One of our daughters is even a public school teacher.”
The current system, however, could be improved, and a re-imagining of how the state’s educational dollars are spent is a crucial first step in making Iowa’s schools stronger and more efficient, the letter stated.
“Iowa’s education system is a worthy investment,” the Governor wrote, citing the growth in education funding since 2012 under the state’s Republican leadership. “But the time has come to put those dollars to work differently and deliver a bigger return for Iowans. I believe we’ll do exactly that by putting students first.”
Having identified the bill’s goal, the letter then goes on to provide details from the proposal, including the ways it will assist in making private education more accessible to a wider number of Iowa families.
“The Students First Act proposes that ‘per pupil funds’ — $7,598 per student next school year — which now cover a portion of the cost to educate public school students exclusively, would also be available for students who choose to attend accredited private schools. Today, that’s about 34,000 students, just six percent of all K-12 students statewide,” the Governor explained.
“The plan would be phased in for private school students,” the letter went on, “based on household income over the first two years, then available for all families in year three. All incoming kindergarteners and current public school students, regardless of household income, would be eligible starting next school year.”
“Opponents argue that public dollars belong to public schools,” Governor added. “I see it differently.”
The letter proceeds to further address the bill’s opponents, countering the claim that the legislation, by providing public funds for private school students, will necessarily harm public schools.
“To be clear, the Students First Act will not cut public school funding as opponents of this bill claim. And it won’t result in families fleeing public schools. For most Iowa families, a public education will continue to be their first choice. But for families who otherwise can’t afford a private school that may be a better fit for their children, it makes new opportunities attainable,” the Governor stated.
“Iowa’s public school districts will continue to receive state funding for the students they educate at the same level they do now,” the letter continued. “Together with other local, state and federal funds, public schools get more than $17,000 total per student. With the Students First Act,” meanwhile, “districts will also receive $1,205 in categorical funding for every student who lives in their school district but attends a private school. That’s new money for students they won’t even teach.”
In addition to this “new money,” the proposal will benefit public education in other ways, as well, as “it also allows public school districts the flexibility to use unspent and ongoing funds for teacher leadership and compensation, professional development, and talent and gifted programs to supplement teacher salaries instead.”
In identifying recent, successful precedents for the same sort of state program, the Governor noted that “the state’s voluntary preschool program for 4-year-olds has been making a difference for Iowa families since 2007, and the Iowa Tuition Grant program makes our private colleges and universities more affordable for Iowa students.”
And while both preschoolers and college students have been the beneficiaries of similar state funding, “K-12 students have been left out. It’s time to change that,” the Governor wrote.
Overall, the message emphasized that those viewing the bill as an attack on Iowa’s existing system of public education are under a misconception, and should take another look at what the bill is proposing.
“School choice is not an anti-public-school movement,” Reynolds explained. “It’s pro-education, pro-student, and pro-family. And it has the potential to elevate education statewide for every student in Iowa.”
The letter’s effort to assuage concerns about the bill’s possible effects on public schooling, however, were countered Friday afternoon by the board of one Iowa public school district which released a statement of its own urging Iowans to oppose the proposal. Through her current Student First Act, the board’s announcement observed, “Governor Reynolds has delivered the greatest blow yet” to public education in Iowa.