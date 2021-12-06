Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, in honor and remembrance of Sen. Robert Dole, who represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years, both in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Dole died on Dec. 5, at the age of 98. The World War II veteran has been an influential force in U.S. politics.
“Sen. Dole was an American hero who holds a special place in the hearts of Iowans,” Reynolds said. “Known for a time as our third senator, he was a man of principle, wit, and courage.”
The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s proclamation to lower the United State’s flag to half-staff.
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.