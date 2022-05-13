Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 14, to honor fallen Navy Seaman 1st Class David F. Tidball who was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II. He is returning to his hometown of Independence, Iowa for burial.
Tidball, 20, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when it was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, and capsized during attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Navy personnel have been identifying remains of sailors lost at Pearl Harbor and his family recently received a full briefing on his identification.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence.
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.