Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds completed the work of the state’s 2023 legislative session Thursday when she signed an additional 65 bills into law, concluding a seven-day period during which several controversial measures were finally enacted.
The surge of endorsements began Friday, May 26, when Reynolds signed a number of her priority bills, including ones related to education as well as “youth employment.”
Of those involving education, the most notable was Senate File 496, the controversial bill that prohibits from school libraries books containing either written or visual depictions of sexual acts. Religious texts, including the Torah and Qur’an, are exempt from the policy, however. Senate File 496 also forbids use of instructional materials related to, as well as the teaching of, gender identity and sexual orientation in all kindergarten through sixth grade classrooms; relatedly, it further obliges school staff to inform parents if their children seek to utilize a name or pronoun different from what they were given at birth.
Other education bills signed May 26 include several intended to address ongoing school staffing deficits, such as Senate File 391, under which teachers can lead more than one sequential unit of the same subject simultaneously in a classroom, as well as House File 614, loosening requirements for Iowa teachers licensed elsewhere, including in other nations. Under House File 430, meanwhile, parents receive a more influential role in the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE), while House File 604 further empowers teachers by introducing a fresh disciplinary procedure to assist instructors tasked with teaching disruptive or violent students.
“This legislative session, we secured transformational education reform that puts parents in the driver’s seat, eliminates burdensome regulations on public schools, provides flexibility to raise teacher salaries, and empowers teachers to prepare our kids for their future,” Gov. Reynolds said in a news release. “Education is the great equalizer and everyone involved – parents, educators, our children – deserves an environment where they can thrive.”
The same afternoon, Reynolds also signed Senate File 542, allowing minors to labor for longer hours and in some previously restricted occupational fields.
“With this legislation Iowa joins 20 other states in providing tailored, common sense labor provisions that allow young adults to develop their skills in the workforce,” Reynolds noted, in a separate news release. “In Iowa, we understand there is dignity in work and we pride ourselves on our strong work ethic. Instilling those values in the next generation and providing opportunities for young adults to earn and save to build a better life should be available.”
Under the new rules, 16 and 17-year-olds now have a path to work in hazardous labor fields such as demolition and excavation, if done so as part of an approved employer training or school work-study program. Also, those over 16 can now sell and serve alcohol in restaurants during times when the entity’s kitchen is open. The law also increases the number of hours 14 and 15-year-olds can work, during both the summer and the school year, while teenagers 16 and over are permitted to work the same hours as adults.
To the extent these new state labor laws appear to conflict with established federal regulations, however, the changes might well put Iowa businesses in a confounding position, Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst explained, during a May interview with Iowa Public Broadcasting.
“Businesses are the ones who are caught here,” Konfrst said, according to a transcript of the discussion with PBS. “They’re the ones who are saying, ‘well wait a minute, which do I follow? What is the law? Is it federal law, is it state law?’ And because Republicans didn’t take the time to sit down and look at what the implications were nationally … businesses are caught saying, ‘I don’t know what I can do and what I can’t do.’”
Among the bills signed Thursday, June 1, meanwhile, are those which limit the State Auditor Office’s independent authority to acquire certain personal information during investigations (Senate File 478); require Iowa’s political parties to maintain in-person presidential nominating caucuses (House File 716); fund the state’s $8.5 billion budget through various appropriations; and introduce additional income and asset eligibility requirements for those seeking to participate in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program (Senate File 494), which creates a $15,000 asset maximum to maintain SNAP eligibility, a dollar limit which excludes the value of a household’s home, first vehicle, and $10,000 worth of a second vehicle.