ORAN — Assistant Fire Chief Shane Rechkemmer took Gov. Kim Reynolds on a walk up the street after she visited the Oran Tap and Cafe on Thursday.
Oran, like many places across the south end of Fayette County, suffered damage from a storm that blew through on Tuesday.
“We actually had one trampoline come out of my neighbor’s yard,” Rechkemmer said. “It had to go over their house, this building here, and wound up in our tower, probably about 20 feet up.”
Reynolds was in town to have lunch at the Oran Tap and Cafe because it received two state grants to keep their employees on -- one at the onset of the pandemic and after.
“Because of the damage that was received Tuesday with the storms that went through, we wanted to take a few minutes to visit with the firefighters and deputy chief to hear how they’re getting along and if there’s anything they need,” Reynolds told local media.
Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Roberts also attended.
“They have applied for individual assistance from the state. We anticipated getting that done either today or tomorrow,” Reynolds said.
Rechkemmer shared Oran Fire Department needs, such as a second generator to power the siren. Roberts offered information on the cost share: “federal, 75, state 10.”
Rechkemmer said neighbors, including from nearby communities, helped out with cleanup immediately after Tuesday’s storm.
“He said it was very heartwarming to see the other teams show up,” Reynoldstold media covering her visit. “He said they were awed to be on the receiving end. Just how much the community pitched in with skid loaders to get the trees removed.
“I see this all the time in small communities, by the time I get here you hardly know something went through because they’re so quick in responding and getting things cleaned up. It’s incredible,” she said.
Reynolds said she would be watching the weather Thursday night, with storm predictions.
“We obviously were able to see a lot of flattened corn as we were moving in,” Reynolds said. “The ears are pretty mature at this point, closer to probably harvest.”
With the derecho farmers saw metal and debris in the fields, she said.
“That really impacted the ability of farmers to go in there and chop it and potentially use it for feed because we were afraid of the particles that would be in that,” Reynolds said.
“This is a little different, it’s a little narrower but I want to underscore that it’s still devastating to those owners to see crops that look really good impacted this late in the game,” she said. “So we’re still gathering those numbers.”
Also attending were Iowa Rep. Chad Ingels of Randalia and staff of U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
“Oelwein got hammered, again,” said Roberts, referencing storms on July 14 and Aug. 24, after the governor’s visit on Thursday.
“In the last two storms now, Oelwein has lost some 40% of its trees. The biggest thing they’re saying is we need some help to get these trees replanted because in 20 years we’re not going to have any wind canopy or anything to stop the storms coming through.”
Roberts attended the governor’s visit to Oran on Thursday and received an audience.
“They said we’ll look at that, we’ll get the information, we’re going to work — let’s get these trees replanted in Oelwein,” she said.
“So individual assistance, she said you’ll probably have that this afternoon or tomorrow,” Roberts said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers two main types of disaster declarations — for individual assistance, and for public assistance.
FEMA provides Individual Assistance to eligible individuals and households who have sustained losses as a direct result of a disaster that receives a federal disaster declaration.
FEMA Public Assistance can fund the repair, restoration, reconstruction or replacement of eligible public or certain nonprofit facilities or infrastructure damaged or destroyed by a disaster.
ORDER OF OPERATIONS
There’s an order of operation on damage claims.
“Everybody goes for private insurance first,” Roberts said. “Federal kicks in after that.”
For crops, people will report losses to their crop insurance provider, who reports to the Iowa Department of Ag and Land Stewardship, which reports back to the county emergency management.
“For individual assistance, go to Community Action Corp., which is in Oelwein and West Union, they’re going to have the paperwork and help them get all that stuff in,” Roberts said, of after the state declares it.
“The cities know right when you start, you need to start making a timeline, start taking pictures, because if it’s big enough — countywide our threshold is a little bit over $750,000,” Roberts said.
“It doesn’t take long when you talk about power lines, trees, Oelwein with a building down, it doesn’t take long at all,” Roberts said.
Although it does take a lot of volunteer hours.
On Tuesday before Roberts arrived in Oelwein, she told state which communities were hit.
“I know these three communities have been hammered, just putting it on the radar in case they need resources.”
“Then up to the north, all these fire departments. Then I had Waucoma, Hawkeye, Maynard, West Union, Elgin, all — I said ‘what do you need?’”
To find out which residents need help, Roberts described the protocol.
“First thing, we block cities then the fire department goes door to door checking on the residents. Then they send a certain amount of firemen out in trucks to the rural communities to be checking on those people in the fire districts,”
“Again my guardian angels, cannot pat the backs hard enough on my first responders and the firemen, ‘cause they’re all volunteer, 100% volunteer, that spend all their time to protect their cities.”
“They do need bottled water to give to these fire departments because they were handing that out to neighbors,” Roberts said.
More rain was predicted Thursday evening.