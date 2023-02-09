WEST UNION — On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Health Center Obstetrics unit welcomed the first baby of the year.
Adeline Lorraine Spies, daughter of Callie Spies and Paul Spies Jr. of rural West Union, weighed 6 pounds, 14 1/2 ounces and measured 19 inches.
A brother, Gunner, age 3, welcomed her home.
The couple has been married five years and together for 13. They grew up in West Union and graduated from North Fayette High School together, Callie told the Daily Register.
Doctors Geralyn Zuercher and Michael LaBelle oversaw the delivery and nurses Mckenzie Yauslin, Kelsey Bovy and Cheryl Mittlested assisted.
Zuercher had also helped deliver Gunner via C-section three years ago.
The doctors earned Callie’s gratitude after her pregnancy with Gunner, who she said had to be hospitalized multiple times after birth to combat bilirubin problems.
“Dr. Zuercher was my doctor at that time as well, and I was so thankful for her being such an above and beyond provider that was always there when needed,” said Callie, an imaging technologist at GPLHC. “All of the hospital staff was wonderful during our first delivery. It made it an easy choice to come back for my second delivery.”
Callie had a repeat C-section with Adeline. “Unfortunately both of my babies chose to come early so they were both emergent,” Callie said.
“The staff was so accommodating and nice, even when having to be called in at 9 p.m. to deliver Adeline this time.” Adeline entered the world at 10 p.m.
“Working at Palmer gives me great confidence in all of my coworkers who now had to take care of me. We are a family at Palmer and it makes me feel so much more comfortable being taken care of by people I trust,” Callie said.
“That can probably be the most nerve wracking thing in healthcare, having to put trust in people you don’t know. I would recommend to anyone to see Gundersen Palmer for OB care or to deliver a baby,” Callie said.
Adeline’s paternal grandparents are Paul and Barb Spies of West Union. Maternal grandparents are Randy and Brenda Tope of West Union.
Great-grandmother is Annemarie Stockman of Decorah.
Paul works for the Fayette County Roads Department. He and Callie also raise beef cattle on her family farm.
Callie’s mother-in-law, Barb Spies, has been a nurse at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran and previous iterations for more than three decades.
As the 2023 New Year’s Baby, Adeline and her family were showered with gifts and coupons from area businesses, per the Union.