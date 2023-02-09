Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Callie and Paul Spies, Jr. of rural West Union were joined by their 3-year old son Gunner in admiring the newest member of their family, Adeline Lorraine Spies. Adeline became the first baby delivered at Gunderson Palmer Lutheran Hospital in 2023 when she was born Thursday, Jan. 19.

 Photo by Mike Van Sickle | Union Echo Leader

WEST UNION — On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Health Center Obstetrics unit welcomed the first baby of the year.

Adeline Lorraine Spies, daughter of Callie Spies and Paul Spies Jr. of rural West Union, weighed 6 pounds, 14 1/2 ounces and measured 19 inches.

