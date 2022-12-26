Grand gesture

Oelwein Elementary students from pre-k through fourth grade, Oelwein Online and Odyssey were offered a field trip to The Grand Theatre again this year, complete with popcorn and pop at no charge to them, thanks to the generosity of sponsors.
Pre-k through first, the Online school, Odyssey, and level 2-3 special ed attended Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wings Park grades grades 2-4 went Wednesday, Dec. 14.
For some, it was their first movie.
“That was my first time at the showtime,” one girl said, family and student services director Barb Schmitz reported on Tuesday.
“Kids were surprised there was candy at the movie theater,” title I teacher Tera Sperfslage said. “They’ve never been here.”
How joyous the little ones can be was noted by both Sperfslage and Grand Theatre manager Cindy Kime.
“One of our little boys in there giggled and giggled, and he barely speaks, so to hear him giggle during that movie, it was precious,” Sperfslage said.
“My favorite part of this job is seeing kids come out to a movie and really enjoy themselves. They can all come and hang out with their friends, and we wanted to do this to give back to the community,” Kime said.
“And these kids are the future of the movie theaters,” Kime said.
“We are so fortunate to still have a movie theater and one that is this amazing in our small community,” Sperfslage said, noting the closure of theaters in nearby towns.
When Sperfslage, a Westgate native, was just out of college and teaching at North Linn, she learned taking the kids to a
ie was a year-end tradition there — “an end of the year celebration for the kids, to the kids,” Sperfslage said.
This is the second year offering the year-end movie to Oelwein students.
Last year, Sperfslage’s son Parker worked at the movie theater.
One night while Sperfslage was chatting with manager Cindy Kime, they came up with the idea, “it’d be really nice if the kids in the community could watch a movie at Christmastime,” Sperfslage said.
“Cindy went full-‘board’ from there, found us sponsors, to pay for the snacks and the movie,” Sperfslage said.
Christmas 2021 was the first year offering the free movie to the Oelwein students in recent memory, which was before the new seats came in. The new luxury seats the community had contributed to purchase — in a final campaign push last fall — were installed this past spring.
“After everybody in the community so generously donated the seats, we felt it would be fun to give something back,” Kime said. “We’re trying to get more kids to see movies with the merchant sponsorship money we collect.”
The movie the Oelwein students watched this year — from the “Despicable Me” (minions) franchise — was sponsored by the businesses that sponsor the no-charge holiday matinees in December, Kime said. That growing list includes some 20 members of the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development. Sacred Heart Parish sponsored the concessions, the popcorn and soda pop the Oelwein students enjoyed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Grand Theatre Board “works really hard,” Kime said, and that Board President Matt Vogel “is amazing.”
Kime thanked her helpers, Mary Frisch and Teagan Tafolla.
“They both came early and helped to bag up the 200-plus bags of popcorn and pour the soda,” Sperfslage said Tuesday. “We’ll do it again tomorrow.”
Sperfslage thanked Schmitz, who lines up all the transportation from and to the schools, as well as the transportation department. Tuesday’s group included students from three attendance centers: Little Husky Learning Center, Wings Park Elementary and Parkside for Odyssey and the Online School staff. She thanked Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness and all the teachers “who pull together to make this work.”
“She doesn’t want the glory, but Cindy made it happen for us, and we are forever grateful,” Sperfslage said.
“It’s truly a team effort, but we do it for the kids, that’s the whole purpose behind this,” Sperfslage said.