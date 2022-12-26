 Skip to main content
Grand gesture

Oelwein Elementary students from pre-k through fourth grade, Oelwein Online and Odyssey were offered a field trip to The Grand Theatre again this year, complete with popcorn and pop at no charge to them, thanks to the generosity of sponsors.

Pre-k through first, the Online school, Odyssey, and level 2-3 special ed attended Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wings Park grades grades 2-4 went Wednesday, Dec. 14.

