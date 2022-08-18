Past teachers and administrators as well as the general public took in the $11 million expansion and renovation of Wings Park Elementary on Wednesday.
Invision Architects, Boyd Jones Construction Management, the Oelwein School Board, present and past staff and students were represented among the crowd at the Wings Park Elementary Grand Opening, which included special recognition and the Oelwein Chamber an Area Development’s regular “Business After 5” event.
RECOGNITION
Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn gave an overview of the work and recognized those who helped make the project happen.
“All 40-plus thousand square feet of this building were remodeled plus 13,000 square foot addition on the back side,” Ehn said.
He recognized the Oelwein School
Board for “their vision of wanting to
improve our facilities.”
The board first hired Omaha-based Boyd Jones Construction Management, with a site in Urbandale, which helped the district interview and hire and architect firm to share its vision.
“We wanted to stay mostly within the envelope that we had,” Ehn said. “Our board was about being fiscally conservative.”
They did borrow against expected sales tax revenue, which remained steady through the pandemic.
The board hired Waterloo-based Invision Architecture in March 2020.
Ehn credited Invision interior designer Kindra Christensen, in the audience, for matching his high standards.
“The colors and interior design, a lot of vision and feedback to make that happen,” Ehn said.
The board hired the architects at the onset of the pandemic shutdown and had the challenge of designing a school virtually, Ehn said.
“These guys pulled it off. We had lots of meetings. We brought students in, teachers, the first time I met these guys in person, I think it was like July.”
Ehn recognized longtime Wings Park Principal Steve Bradley, who served 26 years from 1976-2003, and retired teacher attendees generally.
“50 years of education in this building, I think it’s safe to say we’re going to get 50 more,” Ehn said. “I really think it’s going to be a showcase for our community to welcome in families and young people. Hopefully — fingers crossed — a little bit of education happens here as well.”
RESPONSE
The cafeteria and expanded kitchen, where attendees were welcomed with refreshments, had been given a separate space from the gym in the remodel.
Previously the lunch tables folded down from the gym walls at midday and back up.
From the new kitchen off the new cafeteria commons, Food Service Director Hallie Roth noted that it was much quieter than the echoey gym.
The refreshed ceilings showed their support beams. The enlarged windows let natural light flood in. Wire mesh conduit runners neatly contained a stream of colorful cables. Modern-style furniture in multiple solid colors welcomed the guests. The smooth stone floors with sealed cracks gleamed with polish.
Wings Park opened in the 1971-72 school year, 51 falls ago. After the 1968 tornado, Central School — where Central Manor is now — was deemed structurally unsafe.
Some of the retired faculty in attendance had been admiring the remodeled building.
Retired kindergarten teacher Mary Chase first taught in a portable building by Harlan School in 1970-71, coming from Waverly. Chase’s classroom moved to Wings Park when it opened in the 1971-72 school year, she said.
“It was nice for the time, it was so modern,” Chase said.
“The office area was what I was really impressed with last (night),” Chase said by phone Thursday. “Before the secretary would just sit out in the open, nothing in comparison what it is now.
The prior Wings Park design had a folding door between the class sections.
“Ours was just a folding door between the two kindergartens so you could hear what was going on in the other room,” Chase said.
Former second grade teacher Dorothy Gray also recalled the partitioned rooms, and hearing the other teacher through the divider.
“I had no window in my room,” Gray said. “Didn’t know if it was raining or whether to send kids outside for recess.”
The number of restroom stalls has increased; some said it doubled. The retired teachers recalled waiting a long time for students to use the restroom.
“A lot of neat things in this building that would have been nice to have,” Gray said.
Jason Rubin taught fifth and third grades for more than a decade at the former Wings Park and complimented administrators on the building Wednesday.
“This is incredible, it’s like a whole different place,” Rubin said.
“It looks brand new — cracks and all. Gives it character,” Rubin said.
Superintendent Josh Ehn assured him his former classroom was still there and directed him to find it.
Shirley Buhr, wheeling down the hallway, said her children attended “the old” Wings Park and her grandson, Ebon, would be starting second grade in the renovated building next week.
“It’s really different, amazing,” Shirley said.
“It’s bigger than the old one,” Ebon said.
“Can you believe this is my old room?” teacher Trixie Reed asked her visitors, current Transportation Director Nathan Westendorf and retired elementary teacher Donise Recker.
Westendorf attended Wings Park many years ago. Before he joined the fire department, he worked in Reed’s room, he said.
Both called the building’s transformation “amazing.”
“It’s nice, spacious, bright, like new,” past Principal Steve Bradley said of the remodel.
“A lot of special people I worked with and a lot of great kids, families. They were an extension of my family,” Bradley said.
Ehn had just gotten done commenting that he hoped the remodeled building would be welcoming to families.
“We’ve got to do something to get more young people wanting to be teachers,” Bradley said.