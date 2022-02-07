Grandview Health Care Center, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, received a “Deficiency Free State Survey,” following a four-day unannounced visit from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA). Administrator Craig Allen said the state inspections are required surveys for all Iowa Long-term care center.
Allen said the inspectors showed up the week before Christmas and there was plenty of activity already going on at the care center, but he said the patient staff handled the visit very well.
“They (the inspectors) check everything in the building from maintenance to medical records, nutrition and dietary needs being met, to residents’ care,” Allen explained.
“Grandview cares for a lot of high acuity medical needs, meaning providing more specialty care than some facilities. We have ventilator patients, dialysis, skilled nursing, and are a specially licensed dementia unit through the state of Iowa. We have to meet additional criteria for all of those areas of care,” he said.
The annual health survey was performed by three surveyors who went through all the operations of the building over a four-day span. Allen said when you look at the total operation of the care facility, there is really no one job that is more important than another in the building. It’s all part of the same machinery. Everyone is part of the team, he said.
“We earned our deficiency-free rating because of the dedicated employees we have at Grandview and because of the support of ABCM’s corporate team and the continued support of the Oelwein community,” Allen said in his words of thanks. “Meeting the state standards is something we are extremely proud of, and our team gives their best every day for the residents here.”
Allen has been with Grandview since 1996 and has seen many changes and improvements in the nursing home industry over the span of 25 years. He has also guided the facility through its addition of a rehabilitation center and ventilator unit, as well as upgrades in the dietary department and renovations throughout the building.
After the health care challenges of the past two years, he noted that this regulatory accomplishment shows we are doing things as they should be done and is truly something to celebrate.
“This is a real tribute to everybody,” Allen said.