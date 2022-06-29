The city of Fairbank has been notified of a $4,000 grant award from the Buchanan County Community Foundation to help toward the purchase of two solar-powered push-button crosswalk signs for the intersection of Fourth and Forest streets near Fairbank Elementary.
On June 13, the council approved on a 4-0 vote the purchase of a push button crosswalk system from Solar Lighting International, Inc. for $9,726, per meeting minutes.
Fairbank City Clerk Brittany Fuller applied for the grant for the project, titled, Stay Safe Fairbank, in the category of community betterment. As for the other elementary student crossing, the rollout stop sign mechanism that is used at the railroad crossing on Grove Street, the Department of Transportation will not allow the city to change it, so DOT allowed them to leave it that way, effectively grandfathering it in.
OTHER GRANT RECIPIENTS
Other area recipients of Buchanan County Community Foundation awards include:
• Buchanan County Animal Shelter doing business as Otter Creek Animal Shelter, Flooring for the Future, $6,100, in the category, environment and animal welfare.
• Winthrop Commercial and Community Club, Winthrop Park Enhancement Project, $20,000, in community betterment.