A $50,000 community engaged scholar program will help fund a collaborative effort between the Elgin Historical Society, Meskwaki Nation, Office of the State Archaeologist (OSA) and University of Iowa for the further development of the local historical society’s Tribes of the Turkey River Project.
“The Seeding Excellence Initiative grant program’s goal is to support community-based initiatives by providing U of I departments and researchers with funding to engage in collaborative projects with off-campus partners,” explained John Doershuk, director and state archaeologist at the University of Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist. “One of the stipulations of the grant is to engage at least two University of Iowa departments with at least two Iowa-based communities, so we talked with the U of I Anthropology Department and Elgin Historical Society folks about also involving the Meskwaki Nation. Happily, all parties were very enthusiastic.”
The grant provides support for the Elgin Historical Society, the Meskwaki, OSA, and several University of Iowa undergraduates from the Department of Anthropology and Museum Studies Certificate program. This team will design, document, publicize, and participate in two public events to be held in Elgin in October 2022 and April 2023. The events will feature Native Americans from the Meskwaki and Ho-Chunk Nations, who will speak to their tribes’ continued interest and appreciation for northeast Iowa. Area residents will also have an opportunity to share their archaeological artifact discoveries and family stories about interacting with Native Americans. In addition, mini-workshops will include artifact identification, caring for artifact collections, recording archaeological sites in the state database, and planning for the future of family collections.
“Each of the workshops are designed to support the Elgin Historical Society’s larger Tribes of the Turkey River Project, while also creating what is hoped be long term synergy between the Society and my office regarding data sharing about significant archaeological resources in the Elgin region,” Doershuk added. “This data is crucial to the success of Iowa’s historic preservation efforts as my office provides information to the federal and state agencies involved with infrastructure projects to ensure that archaeological sites are not thoughtlessly destroyed.”
The grant program was actually announced shortly after the Elgin Historical Society had invited the Office of the State Archaeologist in 2021 to visit the Elgin Museum. During the visit, the society members introduced the archaeological staff to the proposed project. The members described not only wanting to record and preserve non-funerary artifacts of culture and history, but also stories of Native Americans who lived in the area surrounding the confluence of the Turkey River and Otter Creek in Elgin.
The Elgin Historical Society is developing the infrastructure of the Tribes of the Turkey River Project to serve as a safe repository for artifacts significant to Native American culture and to foster an understanding of and respect for the lives and culture of those who first occupied the region. Once completed, the Tribes of the Turkey River Project will be an extension of the Elgin Historical Society and will include an archive of resources in print and digital formats about the archaeology and Indigenous experience in the area.
“Each of us at the Elgin Historical Society are greatly excited to partner with all those that are sharing in this grant,” said Elgin Historical Society president Marilyn Schaer. “The Tribes of the Turkey River Interpretive Center at our museum is slowly becoming a reality and we value the relationships with the Meskwaki and Ho-Chunk nations, along with the OSA. Their assistance during this formative process is so important. We look forward to sharing the information and stories we gather over the coming months.”
The Elgin Historical Society and Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist will host a “Turkey River Archaeo-Blitz” in Elgin Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Professional archaeologists will provide artifact identifications and care tips for collections. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to confidentially record site locations and share stories about family artifacts. Guest presenters will include Johnathan and Suzanne Buffalo of the Meskwaki Nation and Bill Quackenbush of the Ho-Chunk Nation. Additional information about this and the April 2023 event will be released in the future.
“We greatly appreciate the Elgin Historical Society for their conception of the Tribes of the Turkey River Project and we sincerely look forward to working with them in its development,” closed Doershuk. “It is very much the local interest and vision that is driving this project and the involvement of my office is to be supportive in any way we can.”