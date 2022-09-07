Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

220908_ol_news_historical society

With the assistance of a Seeding Excellence Initiative grant and other partners, the Elgin Historical Society, including advisor/consultant Terry Landsgaard and president Marilyn Schaer, are excited that the development of the Tribes of the Turkey River Project is underway.

 Courtesy of Mike Van Sickle | Fayette County Newspapers

A $50,000 community engaged scholar program will help fund a collaborative effort between the Elgin Historical Society, Meskwaki Nation, Office of the State Archaeologist (OSA) and University of Iowa for the further development of the local historical society’s Tribes of the Turkey River Project.

“The Seeding Excellence Initiative grant program’s goal is to support community-based initiatives by providing U of I departments and researchers with funding to engage in collaborative projects with off-campus partners,” explained John Doershuk, director and state archaeologist at the University of Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist. “One of the stipulations of the grant is to engage at least two University of Iowa departments with at least two Iowa-based communities, so we talked with the U of I Anthropology Department and Elgin Historical Society folks about also involving the Meskwaki Nation. Happily, all parties were very enthusiastic.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos