221011_ol_news_band

Iowa’s Chuck Grassley was among 14 U.S. senators last weeek urging the FCC to enhance their support for improving broadband access in rural America.

 Public domain photo

Iowa’s Chuck Grassley was among 14 U.S. senators who last week co-authored a letter urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to continue working to enhance broadband speeds in rural and underserved areas, including those in Iowa, by updating two of their access programs.

The bi-partisan letter, written to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, requests that the body act without delay to enhance two existing programs, the Alternative Connect America Cost Model (ACAM) and the Connect America Fund Broadband Loop Support (CAF-BLS) initiatives, that currently assist in connecting rural Americans to affordable broadband services provided by local telecommunications companies.

