Iowa’s Chuck Grassley was among 14 U.S. senators who last week co-authored a letter urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to continue working to enhance broadband speeds in rural and underserved areas, including those in Iowa, by updating two of their access programs.
The bi-partisan letter, written to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, requests that the body act without delay to enhance two existing programs, the Alternative Connect America Cost Model (ACAM) and the Connect America Fund Broadband Loop Support (CAF-BLS) initiatives, that currently assist in connecting rural Americans to affordable broadband services provided by local telecommunications companies.
“Recognizing the importance of reliable broadband services,” the letter said, “comments in response to the FCC’s rulemaking notice demonstrate strong support to facilitate access to modern upload and download speeds and to ensure both the sustainability of networks once built and the affordability of services atop them.”
“For that reason,” they continued, “we respectfully urge the FCC to move forward to update the ACAM and CAF-BLS programs as soon as possible.”
In making this request, the senators alluded to the consequences of not acting to enhance these programs, which seem especially detrimental in realms such as having opportunities to work remotely.
“Since their creation, high-cost USF programs like ACAM and CAF-BLS have delivered affordable broadband service to millions of rural Americans. However,” the senators wrote, “there is more to do to reach consumers in the areas these programs target as the speeds in these programs are in need of an update, with maximum required download speeds that limit household access to technologies like telework, telehealth, and distance learning. Without agency action, the FCC risks leaving Americans in rural areas behind.”
In addition to Iowa’s Grassley, signatories of the letter included senators representing the states of Wisconsin, Colorado, South Dakota, West Virginia, Nebraska, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Illinois, and Kansas.