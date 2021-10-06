WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) regional directors based in Sioux City, Des Moines and Waterloo will hold traveling office hours in 30 counties around Iowa throughout October. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.
Participants must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, Regional Director Matt Rector will be in the following area counties:
Fayette County, 2-3 p.m. at Fayette County Courthouse, Lounge, 114 N. Vine St., West Union
Buchanan County, 4-5 p.m. at Independence Public Library, Study Room, 805 1st St. W. East, Independence
Library cemetery walk set Oct. 17
The Oelwein Public Library will host a cemetery walk on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the old Catholic cemetery across from Oakdale on Fourth Street SW in Oelwein. From 2-4 p.m., come stroll with the spirits of some of Oelwein’s past citizens. Free-will donations will be accepted to help support future programs at the library.