grassley (copy)

Sen. Grassley

 Sen. Grassley

After winning an eighth term in the U.S. Senate, Iowa’s Chuck Grassley intends to maintain the recent priorities he has taken with him to Washington D.C., this despite the growing reality that his party will remain a minority in the chamber.

“My legislative goals would not be any different than they have been the last two years, and they will be getting inflation under control, which is the biggest issue, get this economy turned around, and stop the spending that fed the fires of inflation,” Grassley said, according to Radio Iowa.

