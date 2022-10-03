Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) in urging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to clarify whether federal funds can be used to pay for crisis stabilization programs in facilities with more than 16 beds.

These programs play a critical role in helping to keep patients in mental health crises out of inappropriate settings, such as homeless shelters and county jails.

