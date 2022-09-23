Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley on Friday presented David Clark of Cedar Rapids with a Purple Heart for his service during the Vietnam War. The presentation marked the culmination of efforts by Clark to document his combat-related wounds.
“It is always an honor to present military awards to brave men and women who served our country,” Grassley said. “David Clark’s courage to put his life on the line in defense of our nation’s freedom during the Vietnam War deserves proper recognition. As a nation, we owe Mr. Clark a debt of gratitude.”
It was Grassley’s help in providing casework assistance to Clark which ultimately led to the recognition, as Clark had worked unsuccessfully toward his goal for four years prior to Grassley’s assistance.
Following Friday’s event, Grassley posted on Twitter, “Had the honor to present Vietnam veteran David Clark of Cedar Rapids w his long overdue Purple Heart medal. My office got involved after I met his nephew at my Clarion town mtg in January”
In addition to the Purple Heart, Grassley also awarded Clark the Valorous Unit Award and Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze service stars.