Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

220924_ol_news_Purple

On Friday, Senator Grassley presented David Clark of Cedar Rapids with a Purple Heart award for his service in the Vietnam War.

 Photo courtesy the Grassley Pres

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley on Friday presented David Clark of Cedar Rapids with a Purple Heart for his service during the Vietnam War. The presentation marked the culmination of efforts by Clark to document his combat-related wounds.

“It is always an honor to present military awards to brave men and women who served our country,” Grassley said. “David Clark’s courage to put his life on the line in defense of our nation’s freedom during the Vietnam War deserves proper recognition. As a nation, we owe Mr. Clark a debt of gratitude.”

Trending Food Videos