WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tuesday took the oath of office to begin his eighth term in the Senate. Grassley will also become the dean of the Senate, or longest serving member, with the beginning of the 118th Congress, which convened Tuesday for the first time.
“Serving my fellow Iowans in the Senate continues to be an honor of a lifetime. I love Iowa and I love my work for the people of Iowa. Today, Iowa holds the number one spot in the Senate with my leadership. I look forward to continuing to deliver for Iowa. I’m humbled and grateful to be entrusted with the honor to continue working for our great state,” Grassley said.