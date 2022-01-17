Among the topics discussed on Monday at Sen. Charles Grassley's town hall meeting in the Oelwein Public Library, the new mayor of the city of Fayette pinpointed the U.S. southern border as a growing danger to Iowa.
The Oelwein stop was on the first day of Grassley's annual 99-county tour.
Iowa's senior Republican senator took questions and listened to statements on the 2020 election, ethanol blends at the gas pump, climate change, vaccine mandates for health care workers, social media, the meatpacking industry and fertilizer markets.
Prompted by statements and a question from Fayette Mayor Kurt Wood, Grassley talked about how the Biden Administration is not enforcing the laws on the U.S. southern border.
Wood cited a recent drug death in his community as an example of harm caused by southern border enforcement decisions.
"My point is this, senator, we've got to do something to close up that southern border," Wood said. "We just have to. This has just been, this is terrible for all of us ... I feel sorry for those poor people down on the border, you know the Texas, the Arizonas and all those and what they're having to go through, but it's really beginning to impact people here in Iowa as well, and I just wonder what your thoughts were."
Grassley said President Joe Biden needs to enforce the laws that are in place.
"We have plenty of laws on the books," Grassley said. "I don't know that we could pass any more laws other than just finishing the fence, which in this administration you aren't going to get done. Except for finishing the fence, I don't know any more laws that we can pass. It's the enforcement of the laws we have."
Wood said "that's true" and said the executive branch is not enforcing "those laws" and he is "frustrated."
"Obviously, it's causing deaths and it's ... eventually going to hit Iowa even harder when we start having illegal aliens — and I'm sorry I'm not going to call them immigrants. That's the legal term, isn't it senator?"
"In the law, yes," Grassley answered.
"They're aliens," Wood said. "And having aliens coming up here and having taking jobs away from Iowans, OK, and — but right now we're seeing the real devastation of drugs coming across as well as the illegal aliens coming across. It think it's just a sad state of affairs."
Grassley answered: "So it's not just an immigration problem. We have criminals coming across the border. We have fentanyl, a massive increase in fentanyl — enough fentanyl that would kill all the people in the United states seven times over. People on our terrorist watch list are getting into the country. Virus is being spread because they aren't kept out of the country because they have the virus."
"And if I may, senator, virus and fentanyl, thank you Chinese Communist Party. Right?" Wood said.
Grassley also said that people can "take a plane to Mexico and walk across the boarder and you don't have to wait at all to get into the country."
A Grassley aide at this point added that he is the lead Republican on the "drug caucus" in the Senate and is working on the issues. She also followed up on a question about fertilizer prices and how the senator is taking on that issue as well, before turning the town hall to another audience member's question.
At the beginning on the town hall, the first question Grassley took was about whether he thought the 2020 presidential election was "stolen," he did not commit one way or the other, saying there were "irregularities."
Told that the E-85 gas-ethanol blend used "sludge" from the oil companies and was inferior to the E-88 blend, Grassley again didn't commit to one or the other, but said if you're looking for support for ethanol, he's your man.
Told climate change was a scam fueling an industry worth milllions of dollars, he noted that he has long supported renewables that lessen the country's dependence on foreign oil, but also blamed wind turbines freezing up for the deadly blackouts in Texas last year.
An Associated Press fact check put most of the responsibility for that elsewhere. "In reality, failures in natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as frozen wind turbines and solar panels, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid, said in a press conference Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021)," the AP reported.
Responding to a woman opposed to the Biden Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate upheld by the Supreme Court, Grassley explained the Supreme Court was upholding the long-held precedent that when the Federal Government gives funding to institutions, the Federal government gets to include stipulations on how it's spent.
As the conversation advanced, the Grassley aide stepped in to say the senator is not anti-vaccine.
Regarding a question about how the meatpacking industry is controlled by four corporations, Grassley talked about his efforts to require changes by meatpackers in how they do business with independent meat producers.
When told that fertilizer prices have shot up enormously because of international forces, Grassley agreed and said it's an issue he has been working on the issue.
Asked whether there can be "something done" about tech companies, he talked about challenging their monopoly power and a law that protects social media companied from being sold.
Audience members also brought up other topics.