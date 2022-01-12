Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will begin his annual 99-county meetings in Oelwein on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The senator will hold his Fayette County Town Hall meeting from 2:45-3:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, at the Oelwein Public Library. Iowans will set the agenda he says about these question-and-answer sessions.
From there, he will have town meetings in Chickasaw and Wright Counties.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. he will be at Chickasaw Wellness Complex, 1050 West Hamilton, in New Hampton.
Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 10-11 a.m. he will be at the Clarion Public Library, 302 North Main St., Clarion.
“You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent,” Grassley said in a news release. “I appreciate the opportunity to hold open town meetings, answer questions and take comments. Holding at least one question-and-answer session in every county every year is one way I regularly keep in touch with Iowans.”