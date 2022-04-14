Sen. Chuck Grassley, home on his Iowa farm for Easter break, chatted with Waverly constituents Monday morning at the invitation of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
In a wide-ranging. low-key question-and-answer format, Grassley, 88, showed encyclopedic knowledge on present-day issues, as well as the origins and history of pending bills and several federal programs, at least one dating back to the 1930s.
Chamber Executive Director Travis Toliver said his organization is non-partisan but dutiful in maintaining relationship with elected officials and lobbies on behalf of its members.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman welcomed the senator.
“There isn’t such a thing as an inappropriate question,” Grassley told the small gathering. “Eyeball-to-eyeball is the best way to meet your constituents.”
Welcoming the senator at the Civic Center besides his constituents was the aroma of coffee and freshly baked goods, from Get Roasted, at 106 W. Bremer Avenue.
Retiring Wartburg President Darrel Colson, Waverly Utilities CEO Darrel Wenzel, Dr. Celina Peerman, of the Waverly-based Peerman Group, Dan Britt, of Northern Iowa Therapy, an occupational, speech and therapy center, all asked questions pertinent to their businesses. So did Paula Stevenson, a business woman and an advocate for main street development.
Grassley made brief remarks, explaining his vote on the infrastructure bill, among other topics, but the bulk of his time was invested in listening and answering.
Colson thanked Grassley for his vote on the infrastructure bill.
Grassley took a stab at the Biden administration on the initial version of the infrastructure bill, and later, in answer to a question from Wenzel, about the rising prices of gas, which is ultimately passed on to the consumer, the senator said the issue can be solved if Biden revoked the environmental restrictions that were imposed last year.
But Grassley also complimented the president for his attention to the competitiveness of the market.
Grassley said his attention is on the cattle market and ensuring that independent producers receive a fair price for their cattle. In the current marketplace, he added, there are four big players, which disadvantages small businesses.
In answer to a question from Britt, Grassley said he believes some of the emergency rules in regards to telehealth are likely to stay, but not before a thorough review of the processes and practices prior to passing laws to that effect.
In answer to a question from Toliver, Grassley said he has a good personal relationship with Biden.
“When he was a senator, he was easy to work with, easy to get along with,” Grassley said.
He said when he was invited to the White House for a bill signing ceremony recently, he bent the president’s ear on the issue of cattle farmers.
“You were working on this 25 years ago,” Grassley said the president responded.
“He was right,” Grassley continued.
He added that now that he is investigating Hunter Biden,the president’s son, he does not know how that might affect his relationship with the White House.
Mayor Hoffman asked about EMS services and the Grassley staff on hand took notes.
In a light-hearted moment at the end of the session, asked by Britt if doing the job still fulfills him after 40 years, Grassley cut to the chase. He said when he first ran for reelection, his goal was to be re-elected only one time, as at the time, many Iowa senators happened to be defeated after only serving one term.
“When I ran for re-election last time, they said I was too old,” Grassley said. “ And I am still alive. I enjoy serving the people of Iowa.”
“I am not saying you are too old, senator,” Britt said to laughter.
{span}“Even though we are a nonpartisan organization, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce is always happy to host our elected officials, both at the state and federal levels, when they are traveling through the area,” Toliver said. “These opportunities afford our members a way to ask questions and voice their concerns or share any challenges they may be having at that time. We are grateful to Senator Grassley for making time for our members this morning.”