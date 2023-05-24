Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore signed the Memorial Poppy Day proclamation declaring May 26-27 for the observance in the city. With him is Miss Poppy 2023 Sara March. In back from left are Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Committee members Mary Lou Kimball, Julie Willingham and Lois Purdy, along with Sara’s parents, Maggie and Mark March, both Navy veterans.