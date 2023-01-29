Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Coming on the heels of RAGBRAI’s visit in 2022, West Union can expect another estimated 1,000 visitors to the community in June after WMT radio formally announced the community as the home base for its 24th Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade. The entire route for the Sunday-Wednesday, June 11-14, event was also released during the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20, which included a radio broadcast from the Fayette County Fairgrounds Dance Pavilion.

“We are ecstatic that another event of this magnitude is coming to our community,” West Union Mayor Cam Granger said. “It is not only a huge economic win, but an opportunity to showcase West Union, local businesses, the Fayette County Fairgrounds, and the surrounding area.”

