Many businesses have done building improvements and facelifts. All these improvements benefit our business sector and make it more appealing to residents and visitors to our community.
Included in the building improvements is OCAD’s new brick façade and windows, Hairlines’ complete exterior renovation, Farmer’s Daughter’s Quilts mural, new paint on Denny Martin’s building at 1 & 3 South Frederick, the Methodist Church exterior improvements and many others.
The City of Oelwein’s Downtown TIF program continues. Each year, many businesses in the downtown TIF district benefit from the program. OCAD is active in the application process, and the review processes of the program is scored by OCAD’s housing committee, who makes a recommendation to City Council for final approval of the award dollars.
The City of Oelwein’s Revolving Loan Fund continues to be a strong asset for new business start-ups, business acquisitions, façade improvements, business expansions and all aspects of business related growth.
A total of $1,875,000 is in the program and is loaned to various businesses in Oelwein. The repayment of loans is added back to the available funds for new applications from Oelwein businesses. At the end of 2022, all the funding in the program has been loaned out.
Many strategies and goals are carried out behind the scenes at the OCAD office. It is a constant process of recruitment and retention of businesses and industries, promotions, events, community activities, referrals and informational data.
It is our goal to provide services to individuals and businesses. OCAD is proud that they can provide successful events and committees for the good of Oelwein.
Membership in OCAD provides opportunities to businesses and individuals for networking, participation in community events and activities and becoming as involved as they choose in support of Oelwein and the surrounding area. Membership numbers are growing and the members are strong supporters of OCAD’s efforts to make Oelwein a great place to live, work and play.
Anyone who wishes can be a member of OCAD, either personally or through your business.
The OCAD Ambassadors have been making visits to local businesses for ribbon cuttings, grand openings, new manager introductions and business improvements. These visits give the businesses an opportunity to showcase their business to the Ambassadors and promote their businesses with a photo in the newspaper.
Volunteers make up a huge part of OCAD. They assist with projects, activities and events. We could not be successful without the efforts and support from the volunteers. The OCAD Board of Directors, Positively Oelwein and Oelwein Ambassadors are all made up of volunteers dedicated to the organization.
OCAD launched a new website in the spring of 2022. The website features a calendar of events, as well as many other facts and useful information. A list of members can also be found on the site, offering information, addresses, phone numbers and contact information for those businesses. Our website address is www.oelwein.com.
Facebook continues to be a useful marketing tool for our events and information. We have many pages that offer information users can utilize to keep up to date on events and happenings including those held through the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development, Oelwein Economic Development, Oelwein Olde Tyme Christmas and Summer Series “Party in the Park” and Oelwein Event Corp. Please “like” our pages to receive our notifications.
Deb Howard, OCAD Executive Director, continues to work hand in hand with the city administrator and city council on economic development issues and projects, as well as the Chamber activities and events.
Carolyn Spence, Office Manager, assists on all aspects of the OCAD office, events and projects.
Among all of the daily duties and operations of OCAD, the staff sells Oelwein Dollars and tickets for the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. OCAD is also the location for finding phone books, maps and brochures. The staff also takes many, many calls each day with questions, and makes referrals for OCAD members.
OCAD Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Inquiries, questions and comments may be directed to the staff during business hours by calling 319-283-1105, or at any time, emailing ocad@oelwein.com.
OCAD encourages everyone to shop local and support those who have invested in our community and strive to provide the services and products that will benefit all of us.
Oelwein has had a great amount of momentum in adding to our economic growth. At OCAD, we feel that it is finally Oelwein’s turn to shine! We have many positive and wonderful things happening! We hope that people outside of our community will come to see what we have to offer! We think they will like what they see.
We are “Positively Oelwein”!