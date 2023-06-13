East Penn has been recognized by John Deere with the prestigious 2023 Supplier Sustainability Award, the company announced.
The award is given to suppliers who demonstrate business practices that promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact. This is East Penn’s first time being recognized for this honor.
As one of two suppliers to receive the honor, East Penn was recognized for its state-of-the-art closed loop manufacturing processes and environmental stewardship, per a news release.
The Sustainability Award comes on top of East Penn being named as a Partner-level supplier, John Deere’s highest supplier rating. The company previously received the recognition in 2021.
The company provides products with a high rate of recyclability and has been on a sustainability journey for some time, said Pete Stanislawczyk, East Penn executive vice-president and chief commercial officer.
East Penn’s facility in Oelwein plays a key role in the company’s partnership with John Deere, delivering timely and efficient distribution and spent battery collection in the Midwest.
Oelwein Plant Manager Bob Bouska said that having John Deere as a customer had been a life-long dream, and he is proud to contribute to this amazing accomplishment.
“Having a prestigious organization like John Deere recognize us for our accomplishments is humbling and a very distinct honor,” Stanislawczyk said. “We will continue on in our commitments to environmental stewardship and top levels of customer service.”