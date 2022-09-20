Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Rachel Grimm, a Westgate native and West Central graduate, has been selected to join the Roberts & Eddy, P.C. law firm of Independence as a legal assistant.

Grimm, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from the University of Northern Iowa, most recently served in the insurance industry as a client services manager, a position she held for over ten years.

