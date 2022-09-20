Rachel Grimm, a Westgate native and West Central graduate, has been selected to join the Roberts & Eddy, P.C. law firm of Independence as a legal assistant.
Grimm, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from the University of Northern Iowa, most recently served in the insurance industry as a client services manager, a position she held for over ten years.
At Roberts & Eddy, P.C., she joins a team comprised of five attorneys and 13 support staff. Among her duties will be customer service, as well as various accounting responsibilities. In doing so, she plans to draw extensively from her recent work in the insurance field to enrich the experiences of the firm’s patrons.
“I look forward,” Grimm explained, “to bringing my client services experience to Roberts & Eddy, P.C. to support the clients of the firm.”
About the recent addition of Grimm, Roberts & Eddy, P.C. President Brian C. Eddy noted, “Rachel is a wonderful addition to our growing team.” In explaining Grimm’s importance, Eddy went further, identifying the specific skills that make her such a wonderful asset. “Her prior management and customer service experience will be of great value to our firm,” he added.