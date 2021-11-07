Oelwein’s 19th annual Olde Tyme Christmas will take place on Friday, Dec. 3, with many events being planned. Among the events is the annual Grinch contest, this year featuring five candidates, Lisa Bahe, Vogel Insurance; Dave Byrd, pastor First Baptist Church, Tim Hadley, high school principal; Kay Langel, postmaster; and Marti Rosenstiel, old/retired.
Each candidate submitted his or her “resume” with reasons why persons should choose them as the 2021 Grinch. Area residents can vote for their favorite candidate at $1 per vote, at each candidate’s place of business (with the exception of the post office – no donations can be accepted there), at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 6 South Frederick Ave., or at the Community Kitchen Cupboard in the basement of First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E. All money raised from the Grinch votes goes to support the local food bank.
The Grinch will be crowned Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 in the area of the Community Plaza and Plaza Park. Further details will be announced, but the voting started today!
2021 Grinch candidates:
Lisa Bahe
Christmas already … Bahe humbug! I honestly, could care less. I love monotonously spending my days filing claim, after claim, after claim as the insurance agent for Vogel Insurance Agency.
Let me tell you about myself. I get satisfaction out of planting flowers in the summer just to watch them wither up and die! Who needs colorful things? My favorite colors are gray and brown. My favorite beers are bitters and sours. My favorite jellybeans are the black ones. Broccoli, peppers and onions are ALWAYS on my grocery list!
My daughters, Jenna, June and Julia, cringe every time they come home and hear bubbling on the counter, for they know the evil crock pot is on – cooking the goodness and flavor out of all things that used to be tasty. After completion of the electric cauldron meal, I never miss the opportunity to remind the little ladies that the “dishwasher is not a dish scraper.” Their little post-supper sighs and grumbles give me such satisfaction – reminds me of why I love being a mother!
My husband, Joe, — I don’t see much of this time of year – says he’s harvesting, but I know he’s around because HE ALWAYS LEAVES THE TOILET SEAT UP! I’m proud of him though – I’ve taught him to always straddle the yellow line in busy parking lots. I love just sitting there, watching others slowly circle the lot like vultures, watching them point and curse. Such Fun!
When I’m not trying to figure out how to end this Christmas so called celebration … I’m busy with Oelwein Rotary, Oelwein Community and Area Development, Girl Scouts, and Fayette County Corn Growers.
If you watch car races just for the crashes, enjoy throwing away a piece of your kid’s puzzle, driving slow in the fast lane, smacking on your gum, chewing with your mouth open, use CAPS LOCK ALL THE TIME or enjoy clicking your pen in a quiet room – I’m your candidate!
Vote Lisa Bahe for Grinch!
Pastor Dave Byrd, Grinch candidate 2021
Christmas is just around the corner, and there are those who struggle with the holidays. All kinds of experiences are coming into our lives, and we need to help each other through the holidays. The Grinch contest is about raising community awareness of the outreach of the Kitchen Cupboard, Oelwein’s food pantry for those in need. The vast majority of people who come to the Cupboard for help, are going through challenging times. I’m sure that all of us have had rough patches in our lives, or know of someone who has really struggled with making ends meet.
Growing up in the deep South, raised in North Carolina, it’s amazing how much I love living here in Iowa. I love having the four seasons, and winter is definitely an attention getter with the white stuff that covers the ground. See, I have been taking notes, and I know that saying the correct word for the white stuff is a no-no around here.
My favorite time of the year is Autumn. My second favorite time of the year is Winter, and there are those who think that I am looney tunes for loving winter. I guess in that way, I am like a grinch to those who don’t like winter. When other people get all worked up because it’s cold outside, I simply tell them, “Wear more clothes.” Well, that doesn’t make me very popular, but I really don’t care about that. Life is to be enjoyed, and that is my motivation for running for Grinch.
The Kitchen Cupboard is very close to my heart, and I am looking forward to raising donations to help those God brings our way, who need a helping hand. Please support all those who are Grinch candidates. We are doing the team approach of living out what it means to be “neighborly.”
It’s true that someone will win the Grinch contest, and be celebrated for being the one who raised the most money, but that’s an aside for me. I am looking forward to getting out in the Oelwein community, knowing that I am a part of something bigger than me. This is about the other candidates, and for me, this is an opportunity to help us all be good neighbors.
For all of the candidates for Grinch I say this: “I wish you the best as you do your part, and I hope we all do well in raising donations. God bless you as you put time and energy into making the effort to help the Kitchen Cupboard. We’re in this together.”
Grinch candidate Tim Hadley
Mr. Tim Hadley.
What can we say?
Principal, Soldier, Citizen
Perfect in every way?
More like Mr. Hardly.
The WORST candidate since Josh Ehn
The least generous person.
From him you’d be lucky to scrimp out a candy cane.
Talk about a Scrooge.
Never in a million years would he deck a hall.
Bet he’ll ask you for money.
I wouldn’t take his call.
I would vote for someone else
Nary a nod.
Best wishes for a terrible Christmas!
Wherever your feet trod.
Grinch candidate Kay Langel
Christmas, bah-humbug! Have you ever gone into the Oelwein Post Office during Christmas season to mail off your Christmas goodies?
Elves are working away in there and all have a smile on their face waiting to deliver holiday cheer, but there is one BIG problem.
The GRINCH resides at the Oelwein post office. She spends her day sneaking around, searching for ways to end all Christmas cheer.
All the green and red Christmas cards are the ugliest sight she has ever seen, and if she had her way, she would rip up all the Santa letters from the sweet, innocent children, and CANCEL Christmas FOREVER!!!
Don’t go near her with your holiday cheer, for you are sure to get a sneer!
Let’s not forget Kay’s house — it is a lot like Mount Crumpit — there are no visitors allowed, no Christmas tree, no holiday lights and the mailbox is sure to have cobwebs!
Vote Kay Langel for GRINCH 2021!
Grinch candidate Marti Rosenstiel
“The term Grinchy shall apply when Christmas spirit is short in supply.”
Hello all, my name is Marti.
I am the ONLY RETIRED Grinch candidate. I need the support from all the retirees to help me win this contest. I don’t think there is an INCH of a GRINCH in working people. They still have to be nice. Being old and retired automatically qualifies me for Grinch; but I’ve written a poem to help you decide.
For many years I used to work
But since I’ve retired I act like a jerk.
I sit around eating sour grapes all day
just thinking of ways to ruin Christmas Day.
This year my wife asked for a car
I said NO and went to the bar.
I don’t care if her car falls apart
I used my money for a golf cart.
My kids heard this and told me they’re sad
because they are stuck with such a Grinchy dad.
Ever since they were little girls and a boy
I’ve never bought them one Christmas toy.
And play with my twin Granddaughters Kate and Grace??
I’d rather have a pie shoved right in my face!
I’ve been told if I don’t change my ways
I will be miserable one of these days.
So, the Kitchen Cupboard volunteers stopped me one day
And said they think that there’s a way
we can help my kids like me again
And help me face Christmastime with a grin.
But I think the community is asking too much
They want us to donate money for canned goods and such
I sure hope they are kidding
Because this is just not my bidding.
For kindness sure makes me flinch
And many have already called me a Grinch.
But the only way to help save Christmas Day
Is to give the Community people their way.
Each $1 vote helps fill a cart
And Maybe, just maybe, you’ll melt my heart
I challenge you all, this is such a cinch
Spend what you can and vote Marti Rosenstiel for Grinch!