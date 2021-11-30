Voting for the Grinch Contest ends Thursday, Dec. 2 at noon. Local residents who have not yet voted — there is still time.
Vote for Lisa Bahe at Vogel Insurance, for Tim Hadley at Oelwein High School, for Pastor Dave Byrd at First Baptist Church, for Kay Langel or Marti Rosenstiel at the OCAD office or Community Kitchen Cupboard.
The OCAD office at 6 S. Frederick Ave., is open from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, but votes must be turned in by noon on Thursday to be counted. The Cupboard will be open to receive votes from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday,
Dec. 2. Knock on the third window from the street to get their attention.
Persons may choose to vote for one specific candidate, or may make a donation for all five candidates if not wishing to single out one from among these five great candidates. All Grinch donations are used to purchase food for the Cupboard.
Who will the 2021 Oelwein Grinch be? The Grinch crowning will take place 7 p.m. Friday at the Plaza Park band shell during Olde Tyme Christmas events downtown.