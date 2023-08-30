Among those partaking of the great food and fellowship at the Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association’s omelet breakfast Sunday were Mary Kime and Jan Jacobson, though the friends almost missed out on the opportunity, they explained, having made other plans to be elsewhere in town that morning.
“I come every now and then, because I live out in the country, and Hawkeye is my fire department,” Kime
observed, in detailing the circuitous route that led them to the community hall on Sunday. “Actually, she invited me. We were going to the coffee shop, because we forgot about this. (After we realized it was going on, however), we thought, well, we’ll go get breakfast, instead.”
“I was going to come over,” added Sumner resident Jacobson, of the manner by which she and Kime arrived at the fundraiser, “and we were going to go have coffee over at the coffee shop. We didn’t know that this was happening.
“We were already here,” she continued, about the abrupt change of plans. “It’s a great idea, and some wonderful food.”
“I was having a senior moment,” Kime acknowledged, with a gentle laugh. “They announced it at my church, and I knew about it, then I forgot it.”
Regardless of the events that brought them, both indicated they were much enjoying themselves at what belatedly became their destination.
“I like the omelets. They are very good, and then I like seeing the people,” Kime said, after noting she had attended the event last year, as well. “Most of them I don’t know anymore. I used to know everybody when my kids were in school.”
In identifying her favorite aspects of the gathering, meanwhile, her focus fell squarely on the breakfast’s namesake egg dish, which she indicated had been prepared for her in a splendid manner.
“Oh, well, it was that omelet,” she said, in describing what she most enjoyed. “That was delicious—but I couldn’t finish it. I ate a lot of it. It was very good.
“Olives and mushroom and peppers and sausage and cheese,” she added, in reciting the extras she had included in hers. “That was a lot of food. And they did a good job. They were telling me they were experienced now.”
In addition to the outstanding fare, Kime also noted the great value in attending the event as a means to help local responders, a group that, for her, includes a close personal relative.
“That’s the important part; they need that support,” she explained, of patronizing such events. “My son, he’s on the Westgate Fire Department, and he started off on this one (in Hawkeye).”
Regarding both the quality of the food and the need for residents to support their local responders, Jacobson echoed Kime’s sentiments wholeheartedly.
“The last thing I’m having, which is very good,” she said, with her breakfast top of mind, “is a cherry bar, and that’s delicious, and I love hashbrowns, so I’m so glad they were serving those, too, with the omelet. Everything is very good.
“These small-town fire departments,” she continued, reflecting on the larger meaning of her attendance at the breakfast, “do wonderful jobs for the community, and so it’s a way of supporting them. You have to turn out and do it. It’s the little that we can do, but everything adds up, so hopefully we are helping.”
Having finished breakfast, meanwhile, and with the beautiful summer Sunday still young, the friends concluded by noting that additional adventures soon awaited them.
“We’re going to go to K & K Gardens,” a laughing Kime happily reported. “Other than that, I’m not sure; we’ll play it by ear.”