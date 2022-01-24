Six residents are working toward becoming emergency medical technicians and fundraising has begun to purchase an ambulance so Elgin can have its own ambulance service.
According to Elgin Fire Chief Wade Guyer, who is one of the six currently in training to be part of the ambulance crew, a total of $50,000 to $70,000 will be needed to purchase an ambulance.
The ambulance will be used and Guyer said, once purchased it will be set up with the features the group believes needs to be in the vehicle.
Guyer stressed that the ambulance will not be a part of the fire department and will have its own budget. He reported that the city is onboard and has included some of the expenses in next year’s budget plan.
“Most of the funding is going to come through donations, and from calls, once it’s up and running. This is going to be a non-profit service. We’ve got a few good donations already,” Guyer reported.
He explained that a board is in the process of being established that will oversee the operations.
“We’ve got some people, EMTs and nurses, who said they would help us get started,” he pointed out.
The last time Elgin had its own ambulance service was in 2009. “Since then we’ve had people who are upset about the response time from other ambulance services,” he explained.
According to his research, there are usually 40 to 50 calls in and around Elgin every year. He said the potential for calls is even greater due to the nearby Gilbertson Campground, which attracts hundreds of visitors every year, including many kayakers who enjoy the nearby Turkey River.
Guyer went on to praise those taking the EMT course at this time and planning to be a part of the crew. Besides himself, Sam Hansel, Sara Rose, Brandon Torkelson, Jeff Marcks and Kelly Wachal are taking the training and paying for the cost, $379, plus the cost of books, out of their own pockets.
They meet twice a week in Elgin and the course ends March 17. They are learning responsibilities, types of medical emergencies, anatomy and physiology, trauma and special conditions for working in the pre-hospital setting and providing patient transportation.
The training prepares them to provide pre-hospital assessment and care for patients of all ages with a variety of medical conditions and traumatic injuries. Northeast Iowa Community College is providing the course.
Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so at the Elgin State Bank or at City Hall. Once enough donations come in, the ambulance will be purchased.