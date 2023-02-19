Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is teaming up with Iowa DNR to host “Growing Up Wild” training online on Thursday, March 9 from 6-9 p.m. Participants are required to complete pre-workshop activities online and attend the three-hour live workshop via Zoom.
“Growing Up Wild” is a workshop for adult early childhood professionals, childcare providers and teachers who work with children ages 3 to 7. The training focuses on reconnecting children with nature by exploring the world just outside the door. Attendees can then take the resources provided at training back to their school or childcare center.
“Discussion and activities will directly relate to advancing young children’s physical and intellectual development,” said event co-leader Danielle Day, human sciences specialist in family wellbeing with ISU Extension.
Growing Up Wild will feature activities and resources focused on age-appropriate practices and concepts in math, science, language, literacy, healthy living, play and creativity. Participants will receive a guide with 27 nature-based themes and lesson plans, ideas for snacks and take-home family activities in conjunction with the themes.
“We’ll practice activities like ‘Looking at Leaves Activity,’ and ‘Story Dance of a Tree,’” Day said.
To register, visit https:// go.iastate.edu/IKT9LW.
Participants will receive four clock-hour credits for child care license renewal approved by the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS).
For more information or assistance registering, contact Danielle Day, daday@iastate.edu, 319-377-9839.