READLYN — They may not be grumpy, but they’ve got it down. If not the role, at least the spirit.
Two Waverly couples have taken on the challenge of reviving a once popular bar and grill in Readlyn, and they are determined not just to make a go at it, but rather, to make it a destination for area communities.
Troy and Sharon Collins, and Mike and Samantha Keeran, are the brainpower, the investment power and the hands-on power behind Grumpy’s Spirits, Suds and Grub, Readlyn’s new old place for fun and food on Main Street.
None of them have ever tried to own or lead a restaurant and events business before, but together, they are a force to be reckoned with.
They are not just visionaries mapping out an idea on a napkin.
Instead, they have put together a dynamic team, and have invested their hard-earned money to transform the building at 209 Main Street in Readlyn into a hub for great food and entertainment.
The name they came up with reflects the town’s tradition, which is spelled out on a sign on the highway, which says “857 friendly people and one old Grump.”
The Old Grump folklore goes back to 1990 when the first Grump, Sam Sickles, was crowned during the town’s annual summer celebration, held the third week of June.
Beyond the sign on Highway 3, the lineage of the town’s quirky Grumps, who are 65 or older, lives in the symbolic gifts that the Grumps, the town’s ceremonial ambassadors, receive, such as a hat and a license plate.
But that history is also honored at a special oval table at Grumpy’s, where news clippings of each Grump are bonded into a table top, which provides a unique display.
The new owners, however, will also create a wall of fame, right next to that table, which will list each Grump, honoring the town’s tradition.
It is fitting that the two families, known collectively as a business entity called MKTC Enterprises, an acronym composed of the husbands’ initials, rely heavily on tradition as one of its pillars for success.
Mike and Troy, now in their 50s, used to play T-ball, then baseball together, both graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Mike in 1989, and Troy in 1988.
Their other pillar is family, and that is why they have their wives involved in the business.
In fact, they both agreed that had it not been for their wives’ moral and logistical support, they would not have considered a venture as risky as a restaurant.
Samantha, an accountant for Microsoft, and Sharon, an elementary teacher at Denver, have poured their energies side by side with their husbands’ to bring the space up to speed so that it can be reopened.
On May 13, their hard work culminated in a grand opening.
They all went into the business with eyes wide open, and partly because Troy’s father, Jim, had managed it for some time.
The building served as a factory, a roller skating rink and an events center, among other uses over time.
Like any old building, this one needed upgrades and re-envisioning to make it an accessible and desirable destination.
An access ramp for wheelchair accessibility is in the works and the city is pitching in with sidewalk improvements and the Betterment Group of Readlyn is helping with updating the exterior of the building.
Meanwhile, a beer garden is going to be installed in the back which will add to the atmosphere and opportunities for a unique experience.
On the events side, they have a lineup of exciting live performances planned.
Starting in June all the way through September, they plan to have country and rock bands, comedy performers, even a dueling pianos act.
Mike, who works as a food distributor, is in charge of the entertainment, and he plans to make a mark in the area so that fans from near and far have a reason to hop in the car and drive to Grumpy’s for an evening of memorable food and fun.
“It really takes a village to do it,” Samantha said.
Reflecting also on what they have learned in the past few months of work, Sharon had a teacherly perspective.
“It’s about keeping the communication lines open and making sure everyone’s ideas are heard,” she said.
Troy, an insurance agent, feels fulfilled in so many ways that his family and friends have had the courage and the ingenuity to pick up where his father had left off and that the landmark is going to be revived in a way that would spark economic growth in town and in the area.
“There’s more than one thing in starting a business like this,” he said.
Mike added that in addition to such steps as due diligence, they have learned to listen to the feedback of the staff and the community.
He said he is proud that the restaurant will soon be open for card players and coffee drinkers in the morning so that the community could have a place to come together daily or for celebrations.
“It’s about family, friends and business and coming together,” he said. “And one Old Grump.”