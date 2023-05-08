Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher reminds area residents that National Correctional Officers’ Week is celebrated in the first week of May — from May 7-13 this year.
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5187 creating “National Correctional Officers’ Week.” The first full week in May has since been recognized for that purpose, to honor the work of correctional officers and correctional personnel nationwide.
Correctional officers guard people in penal institutions and guard those in transit between jail, courtroom, prison or other point. They are also responsible for enforcing rules and keeping order within jails or prisons.
Their jobs include supervising activities of people in custody and reporting on their conduct. In addition, they inspect facilities to ensure that security and safety standards are met. Correctional officers also conduct searches in the facility, such as of persons and property, for rule violations. They have the closest contact with violators of the law in the penal system, working among them.
The job of a correctional officer can be stressful and dangerous. These officers work day and night shifts all days of the week, weekends and holidays.
Typically, correctional officers go through some type of training academy and then are assigned to a facility, where they receive on-the-job training. Although qualifications vary by state and agency, many have an age requirement for correctional officers.
“We here at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office wanted to take this opportunity to let you know how much we appreciate you and all that you do. We truly understand the personal sacrifice and commitment that you make each and every day working as a corrections professional,” said Sheriff Fisher.
“We also want to take this time to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Let us all say a prayer today for those who have died and the families that are left behind feeling their loss the most,” he said. “We pray for your safety and the safety of all of those who work with you. We honor and thank you!”