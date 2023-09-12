Throughout the summer, thousands of Iowans have continued to organize and speak out against Summit Carbon Solutions and its proposal to build a government-funded CO2 pipeline across more than 680 miles in the northwestern half of Iowa. Recent weeks have featured “evidentiary hearings” held by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), the state agency that will ultimately decide whether Summit gets eminent domain authority to force its pipeline through nearly 1,000 parcels of privately owned farm and conservation land.
The hearings have included testimony from many landowners opposed to Summit’s boondoggle, but pipeline opponents feel the IUB process is rigged in favor of greenlighting the agribusiness get-rich-quick scheme. The IUB’s track record for these so-called public hearings is turning into a farce.
First, the IUB agreed to fast-track the eminent domain hearings at Summit’s request, beginning the process in August instead of later this fall. Next, IUB changed the rules and barred participants from bringing cell phones or laptops into the hearing room, making it harder to document and share proceedings. The IUB has also compressed the hearing timeline and limited the length and scope of certain opposition comments.
These are public officials and public hearings, and it’s their job to convene an open, transparent and democratic process. There’s too much at stake with the IUB decision on eminent domain, including potentially setting a precedent for allowing private corporations to build even more hazardous projects in the future.
The IUB is made up of three politically-appointed members who serve six-year terms. The current chair is Des Moines resident and former state legislator Erik Helland. Helland was appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds this spring. The other two members are Joshua Byrnes of Mitchell County and Sarah Martz of Ames. Both were appointed by Reynolds.
It’s also worth naming these politically-connected Summit executives who are pushing hard for eminent domain:
• Bruce Rastetter, a factory farm supporter, former ethanol kingpin, and close ally and political donor of Gov. Reynolds
• Terry Branstad, the former six-term Iowa governor who picked Reynolds as his running mate in 2010
• Jess Vilsack, the son of former Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack
• Jake Ketzner, the former chief of staff to Gov Reynolds and a former aide to Gov Branstad
It’s crystal clear Summit wants to make millions in profits using its revolving door relationships. Yes, it certainly feels like a rigged process.
But we’re not going to sit back and let big-money interests dictate what happens in our state. As the hearings continue in September, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) is urging concerned Iowans to weigh in directly with the IUB. More information and a petition (that will be delivered to the IUB) are available at https://www.iowacci.org/co2-pipelines
Looking ahead, I’m reminded of what Hardin County farmer, Hollis Oelmann, told the IUB in late August: “there’s nothing in it for me — nothing but risk.” Thousands of us across the state feel the same way, Hollis. It’s up to us to make our voices heard today, next week, next month. Non-stop. Sustained public opposition can stop the pipelines from being built. It can — and will — protect our land, our communities and the people!
(signed)
Barb Kalbach
Adair County, Iowa
Barb Kalbach is a fourth generation family farmer, Registered Nurse, and board president of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. Barb can be reached at barbnealkalbach@gmail.com.