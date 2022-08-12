Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Harold Fitz will be singing and playing guitar from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, (Friday), Aug. 12, at Morwood Campground, 1865 150th St., south of Hazleton. From Hwy. 150, turn right — west — on 150th Street. Fitz is visiting from out of state and is the brother of Marsha Schultz, Oelwein. He sings a variety of music spanning the decades.

