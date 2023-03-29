Did you know that over 25% of Gundersen Palmer Home Health and Hospice patients are Veterans? With such a high number, Gundersen Palmer staff and volunteers felt the need to expand their knowledge and capacity to provide quality care for the people who served us.
On Aug. 1, 2022, Gundersen Palmer Hospice became one of three hospices in Iowa to receive the highest honors among the “We Honor Veterans” program.
This achievement was important to Gundersen Palmer in order to offer its staff and volunteers the resources necessary to teach respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment to comfort patients and families with a history of military service.
It is important to note that not all veterans are the same and had different experiences while serving. The “We Honor Veterans” program focuses on resources to treat each veteran individually based on his/her experiences, such as physical or psychological trauma.
As a Level 5 partner, Gundersen Palmer has integrated veteran-specific content into staff and volunteer orientations while identifying patients with military experiences. Building capacity to provide quality care for veterans by developing and strengthening relationships with the VA medical centers and other veteran organizations within the community, Gundersen Palmer has increased access and improved quality care for veterans in the community.
Gundersen Palmer Hospice has expanded partnerships by presenting the “We Honor Veterans” program to other organizations and participating in local events. In addition, Gundersen Palmer Hospice serves as a mentor for other hospices going through the five levels of the “We Honor Veterans” program and is a leading member of the Iowa Hospice Veterans Partnership.
Gundersen Palmer Hospice has recognized over forty veterans in their hospice program with a special Pinning Ceremony honoring the individual’s dedication.
Surrounded by families and friends if they wish, each veteran is honored with a certificate, pin and metal flag for his/her service. It is a special time to reflect on families’ stories, as serving our country not only affects the veteran, but also those they love.
As Gundersen Palmer continues its commitment to serve, it is willing to provide educational presentations about the “We Honor Veterans” program and other services that Gundersen Palmer Home Health and Hospice offers. To schedule a presentation for your organization, please call 563-422-6267.