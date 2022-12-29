Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A Guttenberg man, 28-year-old Timothy Schmitt, has been charged with use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime along with reckless use of a firearm – property damage following an incident earlier this month in Dubuque County.

On December 21, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to reports that someone had shot windows out of vehicles at a residence on Balltown Road. Subsequent examination of security camera footage showed that Schmitt, after arriving on the property, began to shoot at vehicles parked there, KCRG reported.

