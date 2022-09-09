GUTTENBERG — The town’s 31st Germanfest, which will be held in the 600 block of South River Park Drive, in Guttenberg, will feature a home brew contest and tasting on Sept. 24. The festival will run Sept. 23-25 with home brew tasting and hammer schlagen contests — a nail-driving contest — from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Amateur beer makers are asked to pre-register. Entries — six bottles of beer — should be delivered to the Germanfest Home Brew Tasting Area in the main tent at 11 a.m. The form, which should be completed for each entry, is available at www.guttenbergiowa.net/germanfest.html.