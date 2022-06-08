A 33-year-old Guttenburg man pleaded guilty in Clayton County District Court to an amended charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and has been placed on two years of supervised probation.
Timothy James Puls agreed to a plea deal with prosecution and received a deferred judgment on June 7. A civil penalty of $855 was suspended.
He was also ordered to register as a sex offender with the state and complete sex offender treatment.
A no-contact order is in place to protect his victim.
Pulls was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, for a Feb. 2 incident at his home.