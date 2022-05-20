This year we continue our Memorial Day program we call, “A tradition of honoring our own,” at Woodlawn Cemetery. Since 2005 we have had the honor of welcoming an Oelwein High School grad, that still serves our country in uniform as our guest speaker.
For the 2022 event we will be honored to hear US Navy Culinary Specialist First Class, Thomas Hallberg. He is an OHS class of 2002 graduate that enlisted in the Navy in March of 2007. Tom is the son of Chuck Hallberg and Sherry Hallberg of Oelwein.
After boot camp he showed interest in being a cook, attending several naval culinary schools for that career. While in that school he volunteered for submarine duty which took him to Groton, Connecticut for extended training in ballistic missel submarines. Other parts of his training and duty assignments were in the middle east including Paktika Province, Afghanistan and as a Navy recruiter in Wichita, Kansas.
Petty Officer Hallberg was later assigned to Pre-Commission the USS Wichita, LCS -13 built in Marinette, Wisconsin and he then sailed with it through the St. Lawrence Seaway, down to be homeported out of Mayport, Florida.
Tom and his wife Kelly Hallberg now reside at Naval Air Station, Whidbey Island, in the state of Washington with their three children Victor, Nora and Calvin.
CS1 Hallberg’s personal awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Navy, and Marine Achievement Medal (4 awards) and various campaign service decorations.
The Memorial Day Service will begin at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please bring a comfortable chair to listen to our guest speaker and the Oelwein Husky Band at the morning’s events.
Petty Office Hallberg will be at the Auxiliary breakfast prior to the Woodlawn program. Come and meet him at the Legion Hall and enjoy the breakfast.