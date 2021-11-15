Oelwein Police received an email Saturday regarding an incident of hateful graffiti that was sprayed on a pro-vaccine billboard along Highway 150 near 12th Street Southeast.
The billboard carried a statement from the Centers for Disease Control encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine along with website information for persons to go to for answers to any vaccine questions.
A person or persons unknown spray-painted “submit to genocide” followed by a word with possible anti-Semitic overtones depending on the usage.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan told the Daily Register that his department is aware of the incident and has officers investigating it.
Chief Logan said the sign vendor was also contacted in order to quickly address the inappropriate statements.
The billboard has since been changed.
“We are disheartened with this display of hate,” Chief Logan said in a statement to the newspaper. “We recognize that this does not reflect the core values of those in our community, and we hope that we can continue to work towards tolerance and understanding by and for everyone equally.”