It was a very good guest editorial in the Dec. 14 Register by Elwood Watson, titled “Republicans still afraid to call out Constitution-shredding Trump.” I only know of Sen. Grassley who had enough gumption to say “Trump’s statement to terminate parts of the Constitution is unconstitutional.”
Does anyone remember how pal-sy Trump was with Putin? When Putin sent his army into Ukraine and started to bomb and kill citizens last spring, Trump said “Putin sure is a smart man.”
I never heard any Republicans criticize him for that.
If Trump was President now, do you think he’d be sending aid and weapons to Ukraine or to Putin?
The cowardly Trumpublicans blindly approve of anything Trump does for fear he might hurt them politically if they opposed him. When that angry and violent mob attacked the Nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump sic’em’ed them on by saying “fight like hell.” Then the Trumpublicans tried to make us believe “it was just a mild protest, like a Sunday School picnic.”
When Al Gore lost the election to George Bush by only a few thousand votes nationwide in 2000, Gore didn’t make any ballyhoo about “voter fraud.” There was no violent attack on the Nation’s Capitol, no violent threats or attacks on Republican governors or lawmakers, or on election officials. It all went peacefully. Anyone should be able to see the extreme violence in the supporters of Trump.
The Democrats would have won big nationwide in 2022 if it hadn’t been for “runaway high prices and inflation, and that in-flow of illegal immigrants across the southern border.” These two things hurt the Democrats.