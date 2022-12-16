Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

It was a very good guest editorial in the Dec. 14 Register by Elwood Watson, titled “Republicans still afraid to call out Constitution-shredding Trump.” I only know of Sen. Grassley who had enough gumption to say “Trump’s statement to terminate parts of the Constitution is unconstitutional.”

Does anyone remember how pal-sy Trump was with Putin? When Putin sent his army into Ukraine and started to bomb and kill citizens last spring, Trump said “Putin sure is a smart man.”

