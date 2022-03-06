Just a couple of years ago, Oelwein High School students performed the musical “Mamma Mia” to a sellout weekend at the Williams Center. The high-energy performance featured songs made famous by the 70’s pop group from Sweden, ABBA.
This past Saturday night, an audience of all ages once again enjoyed the music of the famous quartet with a live performance of Dancing Dream, ABBA tribute band, at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Center Director Doug McFarlane announced the attendance was the largest the facility has seen since Valentine’s Day 2019.
“The size of the audience was only surpassed by the level of Dancing Dream’s performance. This was the largest audience the Williams Center for the Arts has hosted since February of 2019,” McFarlane told the audience. “I think it is safe to say, ‘we are back, and we are back better than before.’”
Dancing Dream was able to work the Oelwein date into its schedule after another ABBA tribute band had to cancel due to COVID-19 and concerns of being able to enter the U.S. from their native Canada. Saturday’s outstanding performance is the fourth in the five-concert schedule for this season.
Dancing Dream was formerly known as ABBA Girlz and began in 2009 as a tribute show duet. That same year, “Mamma Mia” the movie based on the Broadway hit, was released and the demand for ABBA tribute performers grew. Since then, the singers formed a six-piece live band composed of an arsenal of seasoned musicians. They have performed more than 300 concerts all over the US and in Canada.
Based in New York City, this ABBA tribute Band has grown quite a cult following through performances in many venues. Bringing the sounds of the original Swedish pop group to a variety of audiences attests to their popularity.
“Wow, the stars really lined up for us tonight,” said McFarlane, as he recalled the positive reactions from the crowd at the Williams Center.
“This was one of the best shows that the Williams Center has had the opportunity to offer. It offered so much to so many. There was dancing, singing along, swaying to the music, clapping and audience appreciation from the start to the finish,” he remarked.
Those who remember ABBA from the 70’s, can attest to their popularity and catchy tunes, with nothing but hits among their catalog of songs. The performers smoothly transitioned from one great song to the next beginning with “Waterloo” and going through a total of 19 well-known ABBA hits. With encouragement from the singers, kids and adults came down from the audience to dance in the open area in front of the stage, to “Does Your Mother Know,” “Take a Chance,” “Mamma Mia,” and the encore, “Dancing Queen.”
During costume changes for the female singers, the audience was treated to solos of the musicians, displaying the multitude of talent of Dancing Queen.
“I was so pleased with the growing number of students attending the Williams Center events. Their enthusiasm was contagious,” said McFarlane. “This group has performed at Busch Gardens in Florida. Dancing Dream lived up to all the hype that preceded their performance.”
McFarlane gave a teaser of acts to come in the next season at the Williams Center. He announced there will be more shows next year, starting off with a Garth Brooks tribute show, which should bring great attendance. There will also be a Celtic Christmas show, and the season will wrap up with an Elton John tribute show. Tickets for next season will go on sale to current ticket holders at the final show of this season, Saturday, April 9, when “The Highwaymen” tribute group will take the stage. Ticket sales will open to the general public for next season on May 1.