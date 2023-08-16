Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on the recent backpack distribution event held at Oelwein’s Wings Park Elementary School.
With the dawn of Oelwein’s new school year only days away, interested families gathered at Wings Park Elementary Tuesday afternoon to take advantage of the annual back-to-school backpack distribution, which has become an annual August demonstration of the community’s generosity and commitment to supporting the education of its children.
“This is a project we have worked on for over 10 years,” explained Barb Fogarty, Student and Family Service Director for the Oelwein School District, in further describing the endeavor. “We have families that will come, and our new teaching staff in the district will help pass out the backpacks. It works out great. Usually, the backpacks are gone in about 45 minutes, so it’s pretty organized.
“I think, when we began this, we saw
a need at the beginning of the school year, and we just put a team together and said, ‘how can we meet this need?’” continued Fogarty, “and then we went to the (Oelwein Area) Council of Churches.”
This year’s effort to gather the needed supplies has been led by that religious-based body, the various member churches of which take the initiative to provide the backpacks and all the school materials needed to complete the project, said Sheila Bryan, a member of Oelwein’s Christ United Presbyterian Church, who worked closely with Fogarty in completing the venture.
“We raised funds in our churches,” Bryan explained, of the process. “In our church, we had two people and that’s what they did, they went out and bought the supplies, and they loved doing it. It reminded them of when they had kids in school; just a good feeling.”
During the course of this year’s effort, 115 kids in grades K-8 were identified as in need, with the various member churches assuming responsibility for a particular number of backpacks meant to serve a certain grade level or levels.
In 2023, for example, that division included First Baptist providing for 18 kindergartners, Grace Methodist, 34 first and second graders, Christ United Presbyterian, two dozen learners in grades three and four, Sacred Heart Catholic, 24 fifth and sixth graders, and Zion Lutheran, 15 students in grades seven and eight. Antioch Church also contributed to the drive, as well.
Among the items supplied, meanwhile, were spiral notebooks, two-pocket paper folders, pencils and pencil boxes, and over-the-head ear or headphones.
Though the school has in past years worked with other local groups in purchasing the needed backpacks and supplies, the Council of Churches has distinguished themselves in that regard, Fogarty said, and much to her appreciation.
“The council of Churches has been the easiest one to work with,” she noted, “because they are really organized, and they get everything done and Shelia reaches out to me.”
“To give back to the community, to help those in need, that’s what it is all about,” Bryan said, in explaining the commitment of the churches to help in such a manner. “That’s what we do. We are just practicing our faith.”