A $35 million bond issue for Hawkeye Community College (HCC) is on the ballot Tuesday, March 7, for HCC’s 10-county service area.
The bond issue applies to registered voters in the following school districts: Allison-Bristow, Aplington-Parkersburg, Cedar Falls, Clarksville, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Hudson, Independence, Janesville, Jesup, Nashua-Plainfield, North Tama County, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Union Community, Wapsie Valley, Waterloo and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Voters who live in the above districts will be asked to approve the bond, which will address HCC’s community needs by allowing it to expand vocational and career education including skilled trades and apprenticeship programs, expand law enforcement training, and also increase STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education for middle and high school students.
Property owners should be aware that since an existing levy is ending, this measure will not result in an increase in Hawkeye’s property tax rate. For the owner of a $100,000 home, it will cost approximately $1.20 per month or $14.40 a year.
The issuing of general obligation bonds is the main source of funding for the community college, since they do not receive state funding for construction or major renovation of their buildings.
If approved by voters, funding would be used to renovate and expand an existing building to create a skilled trades and apprenticeship center, and add a STEM learning center with interactive technology or augmented reality for middle and high school students.
Early and in-person voting can be done by registered voters through Monday, March 6, at 4:30 p.m. at their local county auditor’s office.
On Election Day, Tuesday, March 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their voting location using the State of Iowa Find Your Precinct/Polling Place https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx