WATERLOO — The following are Hawkeye Community College summer graduates from the area and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometowns.

Arlington — Marc Blunt, heating and air-conditioning, diploma

Dunkerton — Nathan Graves, AAS, Police Science; Kaylee Turner, medical assistant, diploma

Edgewood — Jennifer Boots, AAS, Medical Laboratory Technology, high honors

Elgin — Juliette Mackey, AA, Liberal Arts, honors

Fairbank — Madelyn Clendenen, AAS, Respiratory Care; Jason Even, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant; Heather Meinecke, AAS, Associate Degree Nursing, honors; Amanda Morris, AAS, Medical Laboratory Technology; Ayla Reese, AAS, Emergency Medical Services, honors

Independence — Hailey Kayser, AA, Liberal Arts; Tina Anderson, Medical Assistant, diploma, high honors; Julia Hurley, AA, Liberal Arts; Alynn Joyce, AAS, Associate Degree Nursing; Kayla Mason, AA, Liberal Arts; Kayla Murphy, Dental Assisting, diploma; Megan Wood, Dental Assisting, diploma, honors

Jesup — Cody Clayton, AAS, Natural Resources Management; Katelyn DeWald, AA, Liberal Arts; Clayton Wolf, Basic Collision Repair, diploma

Lamont — Gage Paris, Heating and Air-Conditioning, diploma

Oelwein — Colton Barker, AA, Liberal Arts; Michael Eldridge, CNC Machine Set-up Specialist, certificate, CNC Machining Technology, diploma, AAS, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology; Andrew Mustard, CNC Machining Technology, diploma; Calista Strempke, Veterinary Assisting, diploma

Readlyn — Brendon Brown, CNC Machining Technology, diploma, honors; Christopher Hess, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant, high honors

Rowley — Samuel King, AA, Liberal Arts

Strawberry Point — Kylee Becker, AAS, Respiratory Care

Sumner — Jordon Jacobson, AA, Liberal Arts

Waucoma — Kaleigh Wolfs, AAS, Occupational Therapy Assistant

Westgate — Macy Miller, AA, Liberal Arts

