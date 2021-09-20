WATERLOO — The following are Hawkeye Community College summer graduates from the area and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometowns.
Arlington — Marc Blunt, heating and air-conditioning, diploma
Dunkerton — Nathan Graves, AAS, Police Science; Kaylee Turner, medical assistant, diploma
Edgewood — Jennifer Boots, AAS, Medical Laboratory Technology, high honors
Elgin — Juliette Mackey, AA, Liberal Arts, honors
Fairbank — Madelyn Clendenen, AAS, Respiratory Care; Jason Even, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant; Heather Meinecke, AAS, Associate Degree Nursing, honors; Amanda Morris, AAS, Medical Laboratory Technology; Ayla Reese, AAS, Emergency Medical Services, honors
Independence — Hailey Kayser, AA, Liberal Arts; Tina Anderson, Medical Assistant, diploma, high honors; Julia Hurley, AA, Liberal Arts; Alynn Joyce, AAS, Associate Degree Nursing; Kayla Mason, AA, Liberal Arts; Kayla Murphy, Dental Assisting, diploma; Megan Wood, Dental Assisting, diploma, honors
Jesup — Cody Clayton, AAS, Natural Resources Management; Katelyn DeWald, AA, Liberal Arts; Clayton Wolf, Basic Collision Repair, diploma
Lamont — Gage Paris, Heating and Air-Conditioning, diploma
Oelwein — Colton Barker, AA, Liberal Arts; Michael Eldridge, CNC Machine Set-up Specialist, certificate, CNC Machining Technology, diploma, AAS, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology; Andrew Mustard, CNC Machining Technology, diploma; Calista Strempke, Veterinary Assisting, diploma
Readlyn — Brendon Brown, CNC Machining Technology, diploma, honors; Christopher Hess, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant, high honors
Rowley — Samuel King, AA, Liberal Arts
Strawberry Point — Kylee Becker, AAS, Respiratory Care
Sumner — Jordon Jacobson, AA, Liberal Arts
Waucoma — Kaleigh Wolfs, AAS, Occupational Therapy Assistant
Westgate — Macy Miller, AA, Liberal Arts