With Katie Herman and Emma Kuhn competing for the 2023 Miss Hawkeye crown on Friday evening after press time, the 44th Hawkeye Fun Days celebration, “Fire Up 4 Hawkeye,” will continue on Saturday, June 17. In addition to hosting its traditional activities during the 2023 event, the city is commemorating the 125 years of volunteer service by the Hawkeye Fire Department.
The “Fire Up 4 Hawkeye” parade begins at 11 a.m. To enter, call Linda Schroeder, 563-427-5310.
Same-day registration is possible for the tractor ride Saturday morning at the Hawkeye Community Hall. The registration fee includes breakfast, starting at 6:30 a.m. Non-riders are welcome at the breakfast, for a fee. This year’s ride and commemorative button remembers Jerry Homewood, who started the ride 16 years ago. Tractors are grouped by speed: 15 mph+ will line up at mid Main Street and depart at 7:30 a.m.; 20 mph+, north side of Main Street, departing at 8 a.m.; 25 mph+, south side of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.
From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. a quilt show will be held in the American Legion Hall. A locally-crafted quilt is set to be raffled in late summer to early
fall to raise funds for the fire department’s new station.
DJ Jamming Ave. (Darren Pape) will once again provide music in the park beginning at noon Saturday.
In addition to various kids’ activities throughout the afternoon at Hauth Park, the Hawkeye Fire Department will host waterball fights from 12:30-4 p.m.
Music will continue by Aaron Smith from 1-4 p.m. at Jimmy D’s.
New Trick will play a ticketed dance from 8 p.m.-midnight at Hawkeye City Park. Advance tickets are being sold by fire department members.
CELEBRATE WITH THE FIRE DEPARTMENT
As the Hawkeye Fire Department celebrates 125 years in 2023, work is progressing on the new fire station. During Hawkeye Fun Days, visitors can view the framework for the 60-by-100-foot steel structure. The former Hawkeye Hatchery property, located on Main Street, was donated as the site of the building.
“All of us with the Hawkeye Fire Department are excited to have the community join us in celebrating 125 years of service,” said Fire Chief Darren Schultz. “We especially look forward to hearing what the people think of the progress being made in the building of the new station.”
The current fire station was built in 1964 with one large bay housing the department’s four fire trucks at the time. Another bay was constructed in the 1980s, but that space has also been outgrown.
In addition to three overhead doors and one open parking area, the new structure will include lockers at the main entrance to allow members quicker access to their gear. For the health of the volunteer firefighters, a mechanical room will allow them to clean and sanitize their gear after a fire or chemical event.
The new station will also provide the Hawkeye Emergency Medical Services team a dedicated room for storage and meetings. An additional meeting room and kitchen area will seat 50 people.
The estimated cost of the construction project is $550,000. Thus far, the Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (HVFRA) has raised approximately $400,000 for the project.
During “Fire Up 4 Hawkeye,” raffle tickets will be sold for a commemorative quilt created by the Hawkeye Quilters. The members, who have met for 27 years, will begin selling the tickets during Saturday’s Quilt Show at the American Legion Hall. Additional tickets may be purchased from the Hawkeye Quilters or the local firefighters until the drawing in late summer/early fall. All proceeds will go to the fire station’s construction.
Schultz thanked the community and the Hawkeye Quilters for their continued support, terming the quilt donation “an honor.”
“(The quilters) did a remarkable job,” Schultz said.
Donations for the fire station construction project may be mailed to Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, PO Box 72, Hawkeye, IA 52147. Checks should be made to Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. In the memo include “New Station.”