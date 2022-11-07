Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A man who possessed a firearm after the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office searched his Hawkeye home on Aug. 10, pled guilty Monday in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Rusty Joe Barker, 38, from Hawkeye, was convicted of one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition after he was convicted of a felony offense.

