A man who possessed a firearm after the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office searched his Hawkeye home on Aug. 10, pled guilty Monday in federal court in Cedar Rapids.
Rusty Joe Barker, 38, from Hawkeye, was convicted of one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition after he was convicted of a felony offense.
According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Timothy Duax of Northern District of Iowa, in an earlier detention hearing, evidence was presented that Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies learned of Barker’s access to a firearm and ammunition when they went to the Barker home in response to a child abuse/runaway child investigation.
At the plea hearing, Barker admitted he possessed a handgun and ammunition on Aug. 10, 2022, when the deputies searched his home. Barker also admitted that on Sept. 25, 2007, he was convicted of kidnapping and willful injury in the Iowa District Court for Chickasaw County.
Barker will be sentenced before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams after a presentence report is prepared. He remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.
Barker faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Reinert and was investigated by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Attorney’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.