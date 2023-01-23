Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

230124_ol_news_charges

Halverson

 Photo courtesy the Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office

Following an investigation, a Hawkeye man has been charged with two felony counts of sex abuse.

According to a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, after completing a week-long investigation, filed charges including 2nd degree sexual abuse against 26-year-old Kian L. Halverson of Hawkeye.

