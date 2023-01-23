Following an investigation, a Hawkeye man has been charged with two felony counts of sex abuse.
According to a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, after completing a week-long investigation, filed charges including 2nd degree sexual abuse against 26-year-old Kian L. Halverson of Hawkeye.
According to a criminal complaint, the charges stem from May and June 2018 when Halverson, who was then 21, had an ongoing sexual relationship with a female he knew was a minor, after telling her that he was 16 years of age.
Following the issue of a warrant, Halverson was arrested last Friday and later released on a $25,000 bond.
If convicted, Halverson could spend up to 25 years in prison and be required to register on the state’s sex offender registry.