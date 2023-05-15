A Hawkeye resident, 36-year-old Jessica Lynn Mikesh, has been arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment after a welfare check last week revealed she had abandoned her two children “to fend for themselves” in what authorities indicated was “an unlivable home.”
According to court documents, at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a counselor at North Fayette Valley Elementary who reported that a seven-year-old male student did not report to school that day and had not attended “for the past couple weeks.” While speaking with law enforcement, the school official also expressed her concern for the child’s welfare, later requesting that authorities investigate the matter.
Once arriving at the residence, located in the 400 block of E. Burger St. in Hawkeye, the responding deputy knocked on the door, which was opened by the 7-year-old child, one of two children at the residence. “When asked where his mother was,” the documents explain, “he stated that she left but (he) didn’t know where she went.” While speaking with the child, the deputy also identified what he later described as an “odor coming from the bathroom.” Acting on this observation, he soon discovered that the “bathroom’s plumbing had been backed up and there was sewage water in both the toilet and completely filling the bathtub. Upon further investigation,” meanwhile, “the children stated that the bathroom had not worked for 3 months.”
Though Mikesh, the children’s guardian, was absent, upon further questioning, it was determined that an adult was present at the residence, a man identified as Brian C. Brainard, 36, who, after speaking with authorities at the scene, was arrested based on an outstanding parole violation related to a charge from Winneshiek County.
When Mikesh returned to the residence, meanwhile, which the documents indicate occurred “at some point” that day, she informed authorities that the reason for the children not attending school was “that it was difficult to get the kids ready for school and place them on the bus,” the documents state.
Mikesh was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors. To care for the needs of the children, “The Department of Human services were called in,” as the minors “were removed to a safe location,” a press release reported.
Mikesh was later released to pretrial services in West Union. Her initial court appearance has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 24.